Fire chief asks those who burn to use ‘good judgment’

Thu, 04/11/2019 - 11:49am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The Nashua Fire Department has kept busy since the first day of spring answering calls.
Conditions are not favorable most days for burning, and with the windy conditions a fire can get out of control fast.
“We’ve had four fires since the first day of spring,” said Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson. “Three were grass fires and one was a vehicle fire that started a grass fire.”
“Please be aware of the conditions and use good judgment when burning,” Johnson said. “Pre-plan, have tools or water handy just in case your fire gets out of control and never hesitate to call 911.”
