Fire chief asks those who burn to use ‘good judgment’
The Nashua Fire Department has kept busy since the first day of spring answering calls.
Conditions are not favorable most days for burning, and with the windy conditions a fire can get out of control fast.
“We’ve had four fires since the first day of spring,” said Nashua Fire Chief Tom Johnson. “Three were grass fires and one was a vehicle fire that started a grass fire.”
“Please be aware of the conditions and use good judgment when burning,” Johnson said. “Pre-plan, have tools or water handy just in case your fire gets out of control and never hesitate to call 911.”
