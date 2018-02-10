Home / News / Firefighters called to high school, but it’s just a little furnace issue

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

It’s not the kind of news — the fire department is headed toward one of your buildings — any superintendent wants to take.
But the fact that the call came on a Sunday morning and the news that it wasn’t a full-blown fire, or even close to that, made it a little easier for Jay Jurrens to take Sunday morning.
“It was, at first, a little scary,” Jurrens said, “but everything’s fine and really no one’s going to know anything happened.”
What did occur, Jurrens said, was that a motor in furnace located in the New Hampton High School office area “seized up” and overheated. That created smoke that was discovered by a custodian on Sunday morning.
