Home / News / Fireworks go over well in city

Fireworks go over well in city

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Despite late start, Flashing Thunder officials satisfied with New Hampton location
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The site of two trailers Flashing Thunder Fireworks has set up at Hansen Tire in New Hampton was ranked second in sales among all ten locations, Marshall Schellhorn, who manages the site, said on the day sales closed, Sunday.
“I definitely think [Flashing Thunder] will have another tent here next year,” Schellhorn said.
Flashing Thunder was able to set up its trailers in New Hampton after the City Council last month approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that allowed for the sale of fireworks in the city.
— For more on this story, see the July 10 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here