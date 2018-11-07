Fireworks go over well in city

The site of two trailers Flashing Thunder Fireworks has set up at Hansen Tire in New Hampton was ranked second in sales among all ten locations, Marshall Schellhorn, who manages the site, said on the day sales closed, Sunday.

“I definitely think [Flashing Thunder] will have another tent here next year,” Schellhorn said.

Flashing Thunder was able to set up its trailers in New Hampton after the City Council last month approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that allowed for the sale of fireworks in the city.

— For more on this story, see the July 10 New Hampton Tribune.