Fireworks go on sale today [Friday, June 22]

Fireworks will go on sale sometime today [Friday] in New Hampton after a whirlwind week which saw the City Council on Monday night approve the third and final reading of a fireworks ordinance and the Board of Adjustment on Wednesday evening OK a special exception.

Flashing Thunder representative Jeremy Mostek and Hansen Tire owner Mike Gorman discussed their plans with the Board of Adjustment after City Attorney Kevin Kennedy told board members that fireworks vendors will have to receive a special exception from them before they can sell.

Flashing Thunder plans to set up a temporary location in the parking lot at Hansen Tire, which is located at 910 W. Milwaukee St.

