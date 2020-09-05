Home / News / A first on Mother’s Day

A first on Mother’s Day

Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Two new moms ready to celebrate ‘their day’ for the first time
By: 
Bob Fenske

Never, ever did Jamie Ohrt and Jenny Adam figure they would get this much time with their first-born children.

And while both New Hampton teachers — Ohrt teaches high school science; Adam directs the middle school band program — will tell you they dearly miss their “other kids,” they know that if there is any positive to be found in this Coronavirus crisis, it is they get to spend so much time with their child.

And on Sunday, Adam and Ohrt will have another first — celebrating Mother’s Day as moms.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

