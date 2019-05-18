Home / News / Flash flood warning issued for county
East Prospect Street is closed Saturday night after water from Spring Creek covered the roadway.
Motorists make their way through water that covers Linn Avenue on Saturday night.

Flash flood warning issued for county

Sat, 05/18/2019 - 8:25pm Bob Fenske
Numerous roads in and around New Hampton under water
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warming for parts of Chickasaw County, including the city of New Hampton, that will remain in effect through 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Numerous roads in New Hampton — including East Prospect Street, North Pleasant Hill Avenue and East Main Street — were closed after Spring Creek left its banks and caused flooding, and parts of Linn Avenue, especially near New Hampton Elementary School, was covered with water.

Parts of Highway 63 north of New Hampton were also under water, and officials were asking residents to stay off roadways.

“I’ll say what everyone says, but I also mean it — turn around; don’t drown,” Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director Jeff Bernatz said. “Even in town, you don’t know what’s there. There might be debris in that water, and it’s just not worth it.”

A series of thunderstorms moved through the area, beginning around 4 p.m. on Saturday, and there were reports of more than three inches of rain falling in and around New Hampton.

Weather forecasters say more rain is expected to fall, through at least Sunday around noon.

Residents who need sandbags can pick them up at the city shop between Hamilton and Spring streets. The bags are not full, but residents should bring a shovel so that they can fill the bags.

— For more on this story, see the May 21 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

