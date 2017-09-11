Flipping The Script

A candlelight vigil in memory of little Sterling Daniel Koehn had just ended Saturday night, and Kim Judge, the Alta Vista woman who organized the event, had but one question as her friends gathered around her.

“Can we cry now?”

And yet Judge and the parade of speakers who shared a few words with a crowd of more than 150 also felt that the vigil had started the healing process for the small town where Koehn’s body was found on Aug. 30 and whose residents were shocked by the Oct. 25 arrests of the boy’s parents, Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris.

After she learned of the arrests, Judge came up with the idea of holding a candlelight vigil.

“I was, you know there’s no other way to put this, angry,” she said. “Who could do that to a baby? How could this happen in this beautiful, peaceful little town? I thought we needed to come together and find some hope and some healing.”

And on Saturday, Alta Vista residents came together to not only remember Sterling but also to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect.

In short, as State Rep. Todd Prichard put it, they came together to “flip the script.”

He shared the story of Lenny Luft, his good friend in Charles City who lost his 14-year-old son in an ATV accident on July 4.

