As flood waters rise, sheriff asks residents to stay home

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann’s plea to residents Saturday morning was simple: Please stay home.

That’s because the county he calls home went through the worst flooding it has seen in five years, and a number of law-enforcement officers and rescue personnel said the flooding caused by massive amounts of rain that have fallen since Thursday night was worse than the infamous 2016 fall floods.

“Right now, if you will pardon the pun, it’s a very fluid situation,” Hemann said, “and we have two waves of water basically moving through the county.”

Two major highways — U.S. 18 west of New Hampton and U.S. 18 on Frederickburg’s west side — were closed as of noon on Saturday because water was covering the roadways. Numerous county roads were also closed because of flooding.

“I can’t stress this enough,” Hemann said, “but we need people to stay home. We don’t need sight-seers today. Trust me, it’s bad. The water is as high as I’ve ever seen it in a lot of places.”

He said he knew of at least four vehicles that had been stranded, but all occupants were rescued. Hemann said he knew of at least one injury but that it wasn’t a life threatening.

“We say it over and over, but it’s true. Turn around; don’t drown,” Hemann said. “You’re not only putting yourself at risk but you’re also putting our deputies, the rescue personnel, everyone who comes out to help you in harm’s way.”

Parts of the county have received more than 10 inches of rain since Thursday night. The northern part of the county was hit especially hard as areas around Jerico have received about a dozen inches of rain. A levee gave way near the small unincorporated town left much of Jerico under water Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service reported that New Hampton had received 8.5 inches of rain since the storms began on Thursday night. Elma, meanwhile, had received 12.66 inches of rain during the same period.

More storms are possible later Saturday into Sunday morning before a much drier and cooler weather system moves into the area on Sunday.

