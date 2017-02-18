For florists, this holiday is crazy busy

While Valentine’s Day can be a relaxing, loving holiday for most, it is a busy day for florists that make the beautiful bouquets delivered to offices or brought home to surprise our loved ones.Karen Amundson, owner of Pocketful of Posies, said it was a crazy Tuesday at the store.“We have had a lot of last minute orders this year,” said Amundson whose say started at 6:15 a.m. at the shop. The first calls began coming in at 7 a.m.Some customers ask for specifics but many just ask Amundson to take care of them.While the beautiful Valentine bouquets are constructed of many kinds of flower, 70 percent of them still include roses.Amundson and her staff began preparing many of the bouquets and gifts Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which helped give them a head start on Tuesday.Tuesday was also a busy day for deliveries all over the county.For the complete story see the 2/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.