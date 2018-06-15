Flower power

A fresh yet familiar face behind the counter at Pocketful of Posies is back to stay.

Today [Friday], the Pocketful of Posies owner for a decade, Karen Amundson, handed over the pruning shears to her right-hand woman, Kayla Smith.

Smith, who graduated with the New Hampton Class of 2008 as Kayla Grove, worked with Amundson that year; two years as a florist at the Ames Hy-Vee while studying; and has returned to the shop at peak times — weddings and holidays — while working for six years at Donaldson and Co. in Cresco. There, she met her husband, Logan Smith, the son of a man from “around here.”

Post high school, Kayla Smith has dabbled in studying business and the arts, but moreover, Amundson said, “She studied (floral) under the master!” pointing to herself.

