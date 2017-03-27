Flu just won’t go away

It’s the flu season that just doesn’t want to end.School and hospital officials are both asking area residents to remain vigilant when it comes to influenza as New Hampton suffers through one of its worst outbreaks in years.“We have 37 kids gone from the elementary alone today,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said Thursday. “It’s just one of those years we can’t seem to shake it.”Back in February, Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton officials instituted what they call a “Level Two Visitation Restriction” at the hospital, and although the flu appears to have “shifted gears,” those restrictions remain in place.“It’s hitting kids hard right now,” Mercy Public Relations Director Jenny Monteith said Friday. — For more on this story, see the March 28 Tribune