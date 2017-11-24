Food Pantry always ready, but always looking for donations

With the arrival of Thanksgiving week and Christmas just around the corner, thoughts of charity run through the minds of many.

If one wants to do some charitable giving this holiday season, one could do worse than make a trip with a truckload of food to the Chickasaw County Food Pantry.

The pantry, located at 417 North Sherman Avenue in New Hampton, is run solely by volunteers, who all said Friday that they’ve never been in dire need of donations, but they’re always looking for more.

“We’re well taken care of by this community,” said volunteer Karen Frisch. “We’ve never had to turn anyone away.”

The pantry is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon, or by request. It will be closed this week on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Patrons are permitted six visits per year, and an “in need” referral from a social services agency, or a minister or priest is the only documentation required.

