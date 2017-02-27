Fools for Fitness will benefit TRIBE Trail

Fools For Fitness, a fundraiser for the proposed TRIBE Trail that will run around New Hampton, will be held on April 1 at the Pub at the Pinicon in New Hampton.There will be a live auction of local school and college autographed memorabilia, TRIBE Trail apparel will be sold, a meal will be served and live music featuring The Wandos!An appetizer buffet and live auction will be held from 6-8 p.m. and the music will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight.Tickets cost $20 per person and are available at Baltes Oil, New Hampton Park and Recreation, Office World, Pedal and Play Sports and the Pub at the Pinicon.