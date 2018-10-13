Foreign-exchange students adapting well to new culture
Sat, 10/13/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton High welcomes students from Austria, Norway
By:
By Lydia Gessner
What would it be like to travel halfway across the world to a place entirely different from your own for one year?
You would find yourself away from everyone you love, but also opened up to a brand new world of adventure and possibility.
Viktoria Izdebska and Silje Sorenson are doing just that and loving every minute of it.
The two are foreign-exchange students attending New Hampton High School this year.
