Foremen may have to leave trucks at work

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Engineer says there’s plenty of benefits to allowing roads department to take trucks home
Brittany Stange

Every year the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approve the Chickasaw County Secondary Roads foremen to take their work trucks home to better be prepared in the case of emergency.However, this year, the board is questioning the need for this resolution.Supervisor Dan Carolan said the reason for the board is to find cost savings and a discussion to do just that occurred.“Can we put two cars on duty each day, one on each end of the county, instead of having four trucks taken home each night?” asked Carolan.County Engineer Dusten Rolando said with the floods being as crazy as they were this summer, it was beneficial to have the trucks with the foremen.For the complete story see the 1/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

