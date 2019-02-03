Forget the taxes, how about being the grand marshals?

They thought they were meeting for a tax appointment, but Mary Ann Trask and her husband, Stan, got a pleasant surprise when they met at New Hampton Auto Body on Wednesday.

In reality, they were selected as grand marshals to lead the 2019 Heartland Days Parade on June 7, said New Horizons Chamber Director Jason Speltz, flanked by other city officials.

“Stan and Mary Ann are longtime business owners, and through the business and personally, they do a lot for the community,” Speltz said.

They hosted three people who were involved in a vehicular wreck on Highway 63 on Sunday and bid them farewell on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Stan was still directing staff as to pulling one of the last semis out of the ditch from last weekend’s blizzard.

