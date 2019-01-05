Home / News / Former Chickasaw County man found guilty of sexual abuse, incest

Former Chickasaw County man found guilty of sexual abuse, incest

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 4:00pm Bob Fenske

A former Chickasaw County man was found guilty by a jury this week of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and incest.
David Edward Williams was found guilty by the jury, which delivered its verdicts on Tuesday morning in Chickasaw District Court, and sentencing for Williams was set for May 28.
Because first-degree sex abuse is classified as a Class A felony, Williams will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.
— For more on this story, see the May 2 New Hampton Tribune.

