Former county officials want answers on investigations

Chickasaw County’s human resources representative, Paul Greufe with PJ Greufe and Associates, requested that the county auditor follow up on recommendations from a recent audit or audits, according to a March 20 email.

The Board of Supervisors heard about it Monday from two of the former officials whose offices appeared to be under scrutiny (in the email) at the April [16] meeting.

Greufe withdrew his request later Monday at the request of Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman.

