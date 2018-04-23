Home / News / Former county officials want answers on investigations

Former county officials want answers on investigations

Mon, 04/23/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Human resources representative withdraws from new investigation
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Chickasaw County’s human resources representative, Paul Greufe with PJ Greufe and Associates, requested that the county auditor follow up on recommendations from a recent audit or audits, according to a March 20 email.
The Board of Supervisors heard about it Monday from two of the former officials whose offices appeared to be under scrutiny (in the email) at the April [16] meeting.
Greufe withdrew his request later Monday at the request of Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman.
— For more on this story, see the April 20 New Hampton Tribune.

Previous issues
