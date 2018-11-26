Former N-P student gets shot at $100k

Caleb Lines had just taken a biology exam, but a chemistry quiz was 30 minutes away as he made his way around the Wartburg College campus recently when his phone rang.

He gave it a quick glance and saw it was from a Texas number and silenced it. But the phone rang again, and when Lines saw it was from the same number, he answered it.

And that decision may garner the 2018 Nashua-Plainfield High School graduate $100,000 in the annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

“It was one of those crazy days, but I thought if they’re calling twice like back to back, maybe it was important,” Lines said with a laugh. “I’m glad I answered it, but the Dr. Pepper people were talking a lot and I’m looking at the time, ‘Uh oh, am I going to miss this quiz?’ But I didn’t want to be rude, either.”

The good news he made it to the chemistry class in time to take the quiz, and next week, he is heading to Indianapolis to see the Big Ten championship game … and oh yeah, take a shot at winning $100,000 for his college tuition.

