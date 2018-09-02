Home / News / Former Nashua hoops coach resigns his position in Oregon

Former Nashua hoops coach resigns his position in Oregon

Fri, 02/09/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Garvin coached Huskies to boys state title in 1985
News Staff

A former Nashua state champion boys basketball coach has resigned his coaching position as a girls varsity coach in the state of Oregon.

The Philomath Express reports veteran basketball coach Dave Garvin has stepped down from his position leading the Philomath (Oregon) High School girls basketball program, due to what he described as "off-court issues."

Shelly Brown, who has coached the junior varsity squad to a 17-0 record, will take over for the rest of the season.

Garvin leaves behind a remarkable varsity basketball coaching record that has covered 32 years at three schools, coaching both boys and girls basketball. Leading teams in Iowa and Oregon, he compiled an overall record of 431-268 with two state titles, including one in Nashua.

Garvin landed his first high school varsity job at Urbana, Iowa, in 1977. In his three years at the school, he took the team from 2-12 to 12-8 to 17-5. He moved on to Nashua, where he compiled a 79-47 record in six seasons of coaching the boys basketball team, highlighted by a 22-3 mark and state title in 1985. Nashua defeated Grundy Center 66-61 in the 1985 championship game, and Nashua players Steve Phyfe and Tim Davidson were all-tournament selections from that team.

 

