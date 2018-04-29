Home / News / Former New Hampton man identified as third crash victim

Former New Hampton man identified as third crash victim

Sun, 04/29/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Steenson

The third victim of a traffic accident last Friday evening east of Charles City has been identified by an area funeral home.
The accident between two pickup trucks resulted in the deaths of driver Jacob Allen Mahnesmith, 28, of Nashua, and his passenger Shane Allen Wiltse, age 28, of Charles City, as well as the serious injuries of a third passenger, Thomas John Parcher, 29, of Marble Rock.
The driver of the other pickup truck was also killed, but the Iowa State Patrol still has not officially identified that person, pending positive identification.
Liz Markham, of Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, confirmed Wednesday that the third victim is Douglas L. Mack, age 60, of New Hampton.
Services for Mack will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. He is survived by his fiance, Stacey Finnegan-Salinas, two children from a previous marriage and three grandchildren.

— Appears in the April 27 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

