Home / News / Former New Hampton student crowned first ‘year-long’ queen
Chickasaw County Fair Queen Committee member Rhonda Wehling thanks those in the crowd for attending the coronation ceremony after Rachel Grober (center) was crowned the 2020 Chickasaw County Fair Queen by 2019 Fair Queen Isabel Pool.

Former New Hampton student crowned first ‘year-long’ queen

Thu, 09/05/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Seven young women wanted to hear their name called on Saturday afternoon but only one could be crowned the fair queen. 

Excitement filled the air when Rachel Grober was announced and crowned Chickasaw County Fair Queen at the Big Four Fair in Nashua. 

Grober is the daughter of Todd and Sherry Grober. 

She is currently attending Iowa State University and is a 2018 graduate of New Hampton High School. 

For more on this story see the September 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here