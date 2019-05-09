Former New Hampton student crowned first ‘year-long’ queen

Seven young women wanted to hear their name called on Saturday afternoon but only one could be crowned the fair queen.

Excitement filled the air when Rachel Grober was announced and crowned Chickasaw County Fair Queen at the Big Four Fair in Nashua.

Grober is the daughter of Todd and Sherry Grober.

She is currently attending Iowa State University and is a 2018 graduate of New Hampton High School.

