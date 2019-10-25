Former NHHS student comes back to teach
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
The ‘sweetest students’ and great coworkers make the job a fun one
By:
Lydia Gessner
By the time Michelle Good was in high school she had a passion for teaching.
“At the time, I didn’t realize it was “teaching,” but in high school I loved working with other students on the dance team and the elementary kids in mini-pom dance. It was rewarding to meet them at their level, see the growth that they made in such a short time, and simultaneously see their confidence grow.”
This love grew into a career and during her senior year, she knew this was the calling for her.
For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.