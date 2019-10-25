Home / News / Former NHHS student comes back to teach
Michelle Good helps a student with a workbook activity in her kindergarten classroom last Wednesday morning.

Former NHHS student comes back to teach

Fri, 10/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
The ‘sweetest students’ and great coworkers make the job a fun one
By: 
Lydia Gessner

By the time Michelle Good was in high school she had a passion for teaching. 

“At the time, I didn’t realize it was “teaching,” but in high school I loved working with other students on the dance team and the elementary kids in mini-pom dance. It was rewarding to meet them at their level, see the growth that they made in such a short time, and simultaneously see their confidence grow.” 

This love grew into a career and during her senior year, she knew this was the calling for her. 

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here