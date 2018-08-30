Former tribal chair visits Fort Atkinson

Chloris Lowe, the Ho-Chunk Nation former chairman and president, and Christine Wellman Hall, archaeologist, made a recent visit to the historic Fort Atkinson site, the Fort Atkinson Library and Museum, and the remains of the trading post southwest of Fort Atkinson, near Pollard Creek in addition to other historic sites in the surrounding area.

Lowe stated, “I am impressed with the Ho-Chunk (formerly Wisconsin Winnebago), collection in the Museum, the professional display of these artifacts, and the community’s strong desire to cherish its Native American history.”

Lowe and Hall also met with Myles Kupka, noted local historian, and thanked Al Becker and Myles Kupka for their decades of effort to preserve and cherish the early history of the encounters of the Ho-Chunk Nation with Europeans.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 28 New Hampton Tribune.