Former Tribune reporter’s play is honored at festival

Anyone can put pen to paper and write.

But can one author a majestic masterpiece that entices and enthralls millions?

That is the question.

James Grob isn’t there yet, but one should never doubt a talented scribe such as he.

Grob is a news reporter at the Charles City Press and former assistant news editor at the New Hampton Tribune, where he continues to share his columns.

He has been writing plays for years now when he can find the time.

One such short play by Grob, “Dream a Little Dream,” has reached some lofty heights and achieved substantial recognition since he first wrote the 8–minute play 10 years ago and produced it a year later.

