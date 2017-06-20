Foundation ready to celebrate new runway

The New Hampton Airport Foundation is moving up the date of its annual fundraising breakfast for a couple of reasons.

First, foundation officials are tired of dealing with Mother Nature in September.

Second, and much more importantly, the foundation has plenty to celebrate this year, and it’s planning a big celebration on Aug. 26 to dedicate the airport’s renovated runway.

“Last year, it felt like winter out there,” foundation member Jason Lahmann said, “and it obviously hurt our attendance. Hopefully, we’ll get a nice summer day, but either way, we have a better chance of doing that in August than we do in September, right?”

