Home / News / Foundation ready to celebrate new runway
A plane flies into the New Hampton Municipal Airport for the 2014 Airport Foundation Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast, but this year's event, set for Aug. 25, will be bigger and better than ever as officials celebrate a new runway.

Foundation ready to celebrate new runway

Tue, 06/20/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Air show, dedication of donor tribute garden set for Aug. 25
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

The New Hampton Airport Foundation is moving up the date of its annual fundraising breakfast for a couple of reasons.
First, foundation officials are tired of dealing with Mother Nature in September.
Second, and much more importantly, the foundation has plenty to celebrate this year, and it’s planning a big celebration on Aug. 26 to dedicate the airport’s renovated runway.
“Last year, it felt like winter out there,” foundation member Jason Lahmann said, “and it obviously hurt our attendance. Hopefully, we’ll get a nice summer day, but either way, we have a better chance of doing that in August than we do in September, right?”
— For more on this story, see the June 20 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here