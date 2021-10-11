Foundation will honor vets on their day

It isn’t just at Veteran’s Day the the Lynch Family Foundation makes charitable donations, but with the $20,000 of donations that will be drawn this Thursday — along with feeding area veterans — it’s a major one.

The Foundation started the annual event as a way to recognize and thank military members, past and present, for their service and sacrifice for their country.

“In 2018 we provided meals for 700 people,” said Melissa Blockhus of the Lynch Family Companies, “about 350 of those were veterans. They are welcome to bring family members, the Lynch barbecue and beverages are provided free for everyone.”

The first time the event took place was in 2016 and it was held in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the business. “We actually held it in our parking lot in the company headquarters in Waucoma so people could tour the building.”

Since then — with the exception of that strange year we had last year — the event has taken place at the Waucoma Event Center, like it will be this Thursday.

“Last year we had a full week where we handed out meat packages at our Lynch Barbecue store. We also donated 250 thousand pounds of pork to six food banks in Iowa and Southern Minnesota to help families that were struggling because of COVID.”

The meat packages will also be handed out to veterans that attend Thursday’s event and they may register for 20 - $1,000 drawings, which will be handed out to each veteran’s favorite charity.

“We’ve had donations that go local VFW groups,” said Blockhus, “Wounded Warrior, there’s a Travis Mills foundation and the Chris Norton foundation and Retrieving Freedom.”

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 9 Tribune and the Nov. 11 Reporter