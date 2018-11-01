Home / News / Four seek two open seats on Nashua City Council

Four seek two open seats on Nashua City Council

Thu, 01/11/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Nashua City Council Special Election 2018
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Less than three months after voters in Nashua elected two City Council members, voters will head back to the polls on Jan. 23 to choose two more.

The special election was called after two City Council members resigned this past fall and voters requested a special election.

Councilman Kyle Lane gave up his seat in October, and Councilwoman Brenda Roberts followed suit in November.

Originally, the City Council appointed Kristen Nosbisch, who ran for election in the eight-candidate race in November, to fill out Lane’s term, but residents petitioned for a special election. The candidates are Angie Dietz, Terry J. McGinnis, Rolland Cagley and Harold Kelleher III.

The winners of the Jan. 23 election will serve terms that run through Dec. 31, 2019.

 

For complete profiles of the candidates, and more of this article, see Thursday’s Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

