Fredericksburg’s Pizza Palace closes

Closing the Pizza Palace establishment in Fredericksburg was not an easy decision said Stacey Kunce who owns the restaurant with her husband Mark. However, the family is looking towards the future and will still be making their famous pizza - simply from a new spot in Charles City at "I Don't Care" restaurant located on the same block as the movie theatre."The ingredient table we purchased less than a year ago broke and I asked my cousin, who owns "I Don't Care" in Charles City, if he had one he might sell but instead he made us an offer we just couldn't pass up," said Kunce.They purchased "I Don't Care" restaurant in Charles City and will take ownership beginning in February.