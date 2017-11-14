Fredericksburg doctor to no longer take calls at Mercy

For more than 40 years, doctors from Fredericksburg Family Health Clinic have had a close working relationship with Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton, but that relationship will change on Jan. 1.

Dr. Lucas Brinkman, according to a press release from the New Hampton hospital, has decided to no longer take call or round on inpatients at Mercy-New Hampton, effective at the beginning of the new year, but hospital officials say that they want to make the transition as seamless as possible for Brinkman’s patients.

““Our providers and staff want to make this transition as smooth as possible for Dr. Brinkman’s patients should they need to be admitted to the hospital for care,” Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton CEO Aaron Flugum said in the press release. “We respect Dr. Brinkman and the loyalty his patients have for him and will provide the highest quality and compassionate care when his patients are under our care.”

Flugum said that if one of Brinkman’s patients is being admitted as a patient at the hospital, he or she will be cared for be one of the sic local Mercy physicians.

