Fredericksburg doctor says 'no issues' with Mercy

Dr. Lucas Brinkman at the Fredericksburg Family Health Clinic wants to make it clear that he has no issues with Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton, he isn't going anywhere, and it will be business as usual for his patients.

"There is no issue between me and Mercy Medical, and there never has been," he said.

In November, Mercy Medical Center announced that Brinkman had decided to no longer take calls or round on inpatients at Mercy, effective Jan. 1, and although that is true, the announcement perpetuated a lot of rumors that simply aren't true.

"The fact is that I am not leaving Mercy," Brinkman said. "My affiliation with Mercy will be like it has been in the past, and patients won't notice a day-to-day difference in how things are done, either at Mercy or at my clinic in Fredericksburg."

Due to logistical and family issues, Brinkman will be -- and already has been -- taking calls and rounding inpatients at the Sumner hospital. His wife works in Sumner at the high school, the cities of Sumner and Fredericksburg have a combined school district, and he and his wife have three sons, ages eight, six and three. The drive from Fredericksburg to Sumner is much closer than the drive from New Hampton to Sumner.

