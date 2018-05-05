Fredericksburg still searching for a pharmacy

A remote pharmacy hoped for by the Fredericksburg Community Development Corp. is back to the drawing board, at least for now.

About two years ago, Iowa City-based TelePharm was working with FCDC on what FCDC Board President Gerald Linder called a TelePharm drug store.

In April 2016, TelePharm founder and CEO Roby Miller joined then-Gov. Terry Branstad for signing of a new law on telepharmacy.

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy posted in August 2016 notice of intended action to adopt a new chapter of Iowa Administrative Code on Pharmacy (657), Chapter 13, “Telepharmacy Practice,” and to amend Chapter 8, “Universal Practice Standards.”

Prior to the new law and rules, TelePharm had to operate through a pilot project program.

“They cut the pilot program off before we got our application in,” Linder told the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on April 23.

— For more on this story, see the May 4 New Hampton Tribune.