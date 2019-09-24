Free ‘winter water’ eliminated

If New Hampton residents want to run a “trickle” of water to keep their pipes from freezing this winter, they will have to pay for that water and the sewer treatment for it.

The City Council on Monday night decided that the unwritten policy that has been in effect for years in New Hampton will no longer apply after they learned that most cities don’t offer the service.

The issue has been discussed at council meetings the past two months, and City Clerk Karen Clemens reached out to clerks around the state via a kind of chat room, ClerkNet, to see how other cities handled potential increases in water usage during the winter months.

