Free ‘winter water’ may go away

Tue, 07/30/2019 - 11:20am Bob Fenske
New Hampton City Council members question why city is ‘giving away’ water
Bob Fenske

New Hampton City Council members didn’t make any decisions during their meeting last Monday night, but they are seriously considering ending a longstanding practice that allows city residents to use extra water during winter months.

For years, the city has allowed residents to turn on taps and allow a “pencil-sized” stream of water to flow into sinks so that pipes don’t freeze. If residents called City Hall, they would not be charged the full rate for their water; instead, they received a water bill for their “average” usage in preceding months.

“I think there’s a concern that some people are really taking advantage of it,” City Clerk Karen Clemens said during an interview late last week. “They’re running way more than a ‘pencil’ and some people are running it way longer than they need to.”

For more on this story see the July 30 Tribune.

