Freedom Strippers make it memorable day for 13 veterans

Freedom Strippers make it memorable day for 13 veterans

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 5:19am Bob Fenske
Quilts of Valor chapter holds program, presents quilts to those who served
By: 
Bob Fenske

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is simple: Cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

And Saturday afternoon, the Freedom Strippers, the Chickasaw County-based chapter of the national organization did just that. In short, they created a memorable day for 13 veterans and their families.

“This is really about saying thank you for all you have done for us,” Mary Lou Phyfe said in her opening remarks, “and our hope for you is that these bring you comfort and peace. We know many of you endured much, but your service means everything to us.”

In a short yet poignant ceremony, those 13 veterans received quilts, and their stories were shared with those who attended the program that was held at the Nashua Fire Department.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 1 Tribune or the Sept. 3 Reporter

