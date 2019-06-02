Freezing rain, snow on tap for Chickasaw County; winter weather advisory issued

More winter weather appears on the way for Chickasaw County, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle will begin Wednesday afternoon before transitioning to all freezing rain Wednesday night and to snow on Thursday. Up to two-tenths of an inch of ice is expected tonight and 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Thursday, when the overnight low is forecast to be seven below. Throw in winds gusting to more than 30 miles per hour and wind chills will drop to near 30 below.

— For more on the weather and any postponements, refer back to nhtrib.com