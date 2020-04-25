A freshman year no one saw coming

One of the biggest fears people have about the Coronavirus pandemic is the unknown it entails. And while every individual across the world is hoping it be over sooner rather than later, Grinnell College freshman and New Hampton High School graduate Will Throndson believes it is a realistic possibility it may linger into next year.

“The next time I’m at Grinnell may be in 2021. Many of my friends may have their lives changed forever,” said Throndson, who is currently planning to major in physics or math.

“It’s been a wild ride, and it will continue to be, but we’re all in the same boat, we’re all on the same team, and waking up in the middle of chaos every day — remembering that — it settles my mind.”

