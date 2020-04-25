Home / News / A freshman year no one saw coming
The University of Iowa campus, just like iowa State’s and UNI’s, is eerily quiet this spring.

A freshman year no one saw coming

Sat, 04/25/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
First-year college students didn’t expect they would be home so soon
By: 
Nate DeBondt

One of the biggest fears people have about the Coronavirus pandemic is the unknown it entails. And while every individual across the world is hoping it be over sooner rather than later, Grinnell College freshman and New Hampton High School graduate Will Throndson believes it is a realistic possibility it may linger into next year.

“The next time I’m at Grinnell may be in 2021. Many of my friends may have their lives changed forever,” said Throndson, who is currently planning to major in physics or math.

“It’s been a wild ride, and it will continue to be, but we’re all in the same boat, we’re all on the same team, and waking up in the middle of chaos every day — remembering that — it settles my mind.”

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

