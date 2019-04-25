Friendship comes first for partners

Jessica Hyde and Kim Jenison made a vow when they decided to purchase JTees Designs four years ago.

No matter how stressful the work day was, no matter the disagreements they might have had, when they locked the doors at their store, they were going to remain friends.

“We’ve left here with not always agreeing, but we always have shown up at our kids’ games and been great friends,” Jenison said. “We’ve worked 50 hours during a week and then spend all night together at a football game. The trick has been to leave work at work.”

And they’ve done a marvelous job being both business co-owners and friends, and this past Friday, they celebrated their “anniversary” with a little party at their store on Nashua’s Main Street.

