Fun for all ages

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
‘Newlywed Game’ declared a hit
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Saturday was good fun, but whether it was “clean” was debatable.
That evening a crowd of about a hundred watched the “Newlywed Game,” the newest event at Ionia Fun Days. Contestants didn’t all have to be freshly married; length of marriage ranged from three years to over three decades. Couples answered sometimes  invasive questions such as “In what areas did your wife say you improved the most? A) Family obligations, B) Household Chores or C) Bedroom responsibilities” and one about bra size. Answers had to match those of their spouse to earn points.
