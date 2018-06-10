Home / News / Fun and games come with lessons for local teachers

Fun and games come with lessons for local teachers

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Professional development presenter shows teachers connective power of social media
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Teachers cheered on their last peers standing as a rock, paper, scissors tournament advanced, following quickly to the next active game.
As the final round ended, teacher leadership consultant George Couros raised the hand of New Hampton faculty member Sara Baltes in victory as cameras flashed.
School faculty often discuss collaboration “but we don’t push each other,” Couros said during the professional development teacher in-service day he led Monday. “When we push and support — look how fast things went.”
— For more on this story, see the Oct. 5 New Hampton Tribune.

