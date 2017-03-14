Fun breakfast

It’s rare, but it does happen.Every 30 or 40 years, a New Hampton Lions Club member changes jobs at the organization’s annual Pancake and French Toast Breakfast.Take Jack Gorman, for example.After years of working the French toast, Gorman spent Sunday taking tickets for the biggest breakfast of the year in New Hampton, but he was there; in fact, he’s missed one of the breakfasts in the past 45 years.“I had my knee replaced,” he said, “and it killed me not to be here.”Health issues, though, forced him to give up the French toast this year, and his replacement — his son, Jim — in the back hallway of the kitchen at least carried on the family tradition.“He’d better do a good job,” Jack Gorman said with a laugh. “He has the Gorman legacy to carry on, right?”If there’s one thing besides good food the Lions Breakfast is known for, it is the good-natured grief that the Lions give each other.“Yeah, it flies around a lot,” said Lion Tom Soenen, “but if you can’t have fun, why do it?”For the complete story see the 2/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.