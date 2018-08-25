Fun at Czech Days!
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By:
Dorothy Huber
Matthew Balk has a blast sticking to a “Velcro Wall” during this past weekend’s Czech Days celebration in Protivin.
— For more photos see the Aug. 24 New Hampton Tribune.
