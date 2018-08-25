Home / News / Fun at Czech Days!

Fun at Czech Days!

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

Matthew Balk has a blast sticking to a “Velcro Wall” during this past weekend’s Czech Days celebration in Protivin.
— For more photos see the Aug. 24 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

