Fun Day held in Plainfield

The Plainfield Library held a fun day during Christmas break to allow for children ages Pre-K through 6th grade to enjoy a day out of the house. Several children took the library up on the offer and participated in coloring, games, crafts and a movie. Clarence Bergman, library director, said that they have been having a Christmas break fun day since he took over several years ago. “We like to offer something to the children during their break. The board approves this and it’s a way to get the children out of the house.” Kaylee, Aubrey and Elle Eick took charge of the activities this year. Kaylee Eick said that their mom, Suzanne, usually helps but she was busy so she and her two sisters volunteered their time. “We help every year but this was our first year doing this without mom here to help.”For the complete story see the 1/12/2017 Nashua Reporter.