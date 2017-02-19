Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool to hold dinner, silent auction at end of February

Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool in Fredericksburg, is having a dinner, silent auction and bake sale on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Community Center.The menu includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad, desserts, and beverages. A freewill offering will be taken for the meal.The silent auction consists of items contributed by local businesses and individuals. Anyone wishing to contribute an auction item or baked goods for the bake sale should contact Janiece Kramer at (563)237-6117.Other ways you can help Fun in the Son are by registering at www.igive.com with Fun in the Son as your cause and using it for your online shopping and searching needs. Fun in the Son earns a percentage of what you spend and a penny a search. Fun in the Son also sells SCRIP.You purchase gift cards at face value with a percentage of your purchase going to Fun in the Son. Orders are placed on the 15th and 30th and typically arrive within a week. Contact Janiece Kramer at funinthesonkids@gmail.com for ordering information. Boxes are at St. Paul's church and Fun in the Son for collecting labels and lids from Campbells, Milk Moola, Swiss Valley, Fast Fixin's, Tyson's Project A+ and Foremost Farms Milk and pop cans, used printer cartridges and old cell phones!Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool is a nonprofit, state licensed Christian child care center.Proceeds from fundraisers are used for building maintenance and day care and preschool programming and supplies.