Fun while it lasted!

It would have been different if it hadn’t been going perfectly, but dang it, it was shaping up to be one of the best Heartland Days ever.

And then Mother Nature interceded.

“Oh my God, it’s beyond frustrating,” New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz said around 5 p.m. on Saturday. “It’s just been amazing so far … and now this.”

He waved his arm around an almost-deserted Mikkelson Park. A few minutes earlier, Chickasaw County’s emergency management director, AJ Seely, had sounded the warning…

