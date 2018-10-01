Home / News / Fun, yet so educational

Fun, yet so educational

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 6:30pm Bob Fenske
Students, teachers say J-Term is providing plenty of learning
By: 
Bob Fenske

The old guy walked by Cameron Maas and laughed.

“So really, all you’re doing is playing card games for a couple of weeks?”

Maas smiled — a grin that said “old folks just don’t get it” — and delivered an answer his principal would have loved.

“It’s way more than that,” the New Hampton High School junior said. “We’re doing probabilities — so that’s math. We’re writing directions — so that’s English. We’re making videos — so that’s technology.”

He paused for a moment and his face turned serious

“Yes, we’re playing cards, but trust me, we’re learning.”

And that’s the point of the school’s J-Term, a two-week period in which students are taking one major class and two “skinnies.” Or put another way, the J-Term may be fun but it’s also educational.

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

