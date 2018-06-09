Fundraising begins on proposed Splash Pad

Fundraising has started for a Splash Pad that proponents want to build at Cedar View Park in Nashua.

A committee has been formed and planning has taken place for the pad to begin construction in the spring, the committee is hoping.

The committee consists of Shelly Johnson, Chase and Olivia Sudol, Peggy Lane and Barb Lumley, and it has set the fundraising goal at $100,000.

Johnson explained any little bit helps, even if it is $5. The committee is also looking into grants to help with this project.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 6 Nashua Reporter.