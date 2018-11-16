Funds to be moved to scrap county building

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution for the county attorney to transfer $32,000 from Health Flex Fund 8999 (inactive pre-2013 health reserve) to the Capital Projects Fund for the “old veterinary building,” which stands east of the Community Services building in the 200 block of East Prospect Street.

The board reached a consensus to allow for some cushion to the amount to avoid having to amend the budget.

The running total estimated for the project is $29,701 — including previously approved sums of $2,200 for asbestos testing, $6,101 for asbestos removal — and the lowest bid of four received, as approved Tuesday, for proposed demolition activities from Robert Rosonke of New Hampton, at $21,400.

