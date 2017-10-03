Home / News / Funds help send kids to church camp

Funds help send kids to church camp

Fri, 03/10/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Shelly Weiss

St. John Lutheran Church held a pancake supper fundraiser last Wednesday prior to their Ash Wednesday Service.This fundraiser was held to help send the 2018 confirmands to church camp in Spirit Lake. There are 11 children going this summer to the week-long camp. The camp, Lutheran Lakeside, is located on beautiful Lake Okoboji.They provide unique opportunities to experience the love and community of Jesus in a joyful environment. They welcome all people to experience Christian community and grow in faith. Summer Camp at Lutheran Lakeside is designed for kids of all ages to explore, discover, learn and grow.The 2018 confirmands all helped in either the kitchen preparing the pancakes and sausages or with clean-up. Keegan Ulrichs was making pancakes along with Jarrett Peterson. Both boys were doing a great job. “I love making pancakes, make them all the time at home,” said Keegan.For the complete story see the 3/9/2017 Nashua Reporter.

