Funeral home is celebrating nice milestone

The Markham family is proud to have served their communities for 10 years now, and with a funeral home that has 129 years under its belt to boot.

Jerry Conway was the founder of the present day Conway-Markham Funeral Home and after changing hands many times the funeral home landed in Brady and Andrea Kolbet’s hands.

One day when Ron was helping out around the funeral home, Brady Kolbet asked if he knew anyone looking to buy the business and after just a short pause Ron said yes and bought it himself.

“We were ready for the change at the time,” said Ron.

The Markhams took over 10 years ago in 2007 with Ron Markham saying it felt like coming home.

Both Ron and Kris Markham grew up in Osage and were excited at the opportunity to be able to move closer to their parents.

One advantage of being in the area is that they carry a license in Minnesota too, allowing them to practice in both states.

Ron and Kris’s daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Markham moved to town in 2009.

“She was so sure she wouldn’t be a funeral director,” said Ron, but here she is proudly working alongside her father.

For the complete story see the 5/30/2017 New Hampton Tribune.